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Russians Get a Lesson in FAFO

MOSCOW - Russia - It seems the ordinary Russian people are getting a lesson in FAFO.

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Fuck Around and Find Out (FAFO) is quite a humbling lesson for the Russians who may have bitten off more than they can chew in the Ukraine conflict. In Ukraine, according to the CIA, soldiers only last about 30 minutes to an hour before a Ukrainian drone finds them and splits them in half. Some of the videos are way too gory to show on here, but to see some Russian guy blown in half and still alive is a terrible sight to behold, and yet Putin sends his cannon fodder forward into the Ukrainian meat grinder daily. Luckily for the blown-in-half soldiers, once they eventually relax, their arteries open up and they bleed out quickly. Putin is sending these poor men into certain death, and this could be construed as a genocide upon his own people along with the attempted genocide upon the valiant Ukrainian people.

The war is now more visible in Moscow. Ordinary people are daily seeing their infrastructure being blown up by Ukrainian kamikaze drones. This is a wake-up call to the Russian population who have been sheltered and indoctrinated by Russian state propaganda and brutal suppression methods to silence dissenters.

It does not matter how much the state indoctrinates their people — to see their buildings being blown up in front of their faces is a wake-up call that hopefully removes them from the brainwashing for a few moments. FAFO the Blyat way.

 

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