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Meanwhile in Moscow FAFO

MOSCOW - Russia - Muscovites are finally getting to feel what it's like for the Ukrainians they invaded.

Daily Squib
By Суровая реальность войны
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moscow attack

Precision Ukrainian drone strikes on a crucial oil refinary plus other targets have certainly brought the reality of war to Muscovites. The Russian air defences seem to be lacking somewhat, and the damage to key infrastructure seems to be extensive.

This could be the precursor for a major escalation on both sides.

“Guess we fucked around and found out”, one Moscow resident commented in the video below.

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