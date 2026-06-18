Meanwhile in Moscow FAFO

Precision Ukrainian drone strikes on a crucial oil refinary plus other targets have certainly brought the reality of war to Muscovites. The Russian air defences seem to be lacking somewhat, and the damage to key infrastructure seems to be extensive.

This could be the precursor for a major escalation on both sides.

“Guess we fucked around and found out”, one Moscow resident commented in the video below.

Guess we f*cked around and found out, an insightful Moscow resident says as he watches the Moscow oil refinery burning. https://t.co/ibupq8ofJc pic.twitter.com/k9918G4MhE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 18, 2026

Footage of a Ukrainian attack drone hitting a storage tank at the Moscow Oil Refinery this morning, sending the tank lid perfectly soaring hundreds of feet. pic.twitter.com/2GIHEGk52M — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 18, 2026

Alter Schwede! Die 🇷🇺 Flugabwehr komplett hilflos und ballert einfach Pantasir Missles Kreuz & Quer in Moscow. Mich würde es nicht wundern, wenn die Hälfte der Treffer in der russischen Hauptstadt nicht auf das Konto von 🇺🇦 Strike Drohnen geht, sondern auf das dieser Vollidioten! pic.twitter.com/ibuUlrsJjr — @BrennpunktUA 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@BrennpunktUA) June 18, 2026