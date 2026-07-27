Comrade Burn’em Wants Your Home – Land Tax – Property Poll Tax to Replace Council Tax

Comrades, aren’t Marxism and the politics of envy great? Comrade Burn’em is going to burn your home down with taxes so insidious that if you have not left the UK yet, you better get fucking moving sharpish. The new Property Poll Tax will come into effect very soon. The stupid people who stay in the UK and still own any form of wealth or assets are going to get reamed very hard by the Labour far-leftist machinery that is now in place.

Property Poll Tax

Abolition of private property is one of the pillars of communism, and we want a “fairer” society through collectivisation of wealth. The first step of redistributing your wealth will be to replace council tax and stamp duty and introduce a comprehensive property poll tax.

Commissar Steve Reed and Commissar Angela Rayner confirmed that officials were looking at options for council tax and stamp duty reform.

Redistribution of wealth from those who have worked hard all their lives to those who have never worked or wanted to work is a crucial tenet of the communist ideological technique employed by the unelected Comrade Burn’em and his takeover of the Labour Big State government.

“The government sees that property in the UK holds great wealth. We are utilising the Totalitarian Tiptoe method to redistribute that wealth to the Big State. Remember, Big State apparatchiks and workers need very high salaries and diamond-plated pension plans. The wealth we confiscate from you will be redistributed to the state and to those who are on welfare. This will help with the eventual conversion to full communism from the country’s current state of hard socialism.”

Pressure is growing from Comrade Burn’em’s Politburo officials, with more than 100 – around a quarter of the Labour Party – now part of groups actively advocating for the collectivist system to be installed so that the population’s wealth can be redistributed directly to the Big State.

That figure includes members of the newly formed Labour MPs for Council Tax Reform caucus, the Red Wall group of more than 40 MPs, and members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Council Tax Reform.

Pensioners who have lived in properties all their lives and seen rises in the value of their property will hopefully die earlier when they see the wealth they own repatriated to those who do not deserve a penny of it. Indeed, we are preparing to increase the number of death processing centres. If the pensioners do not die quickly, they will be put in hospital corridors and starved to death.

The Supreme Comrade was handed a policy document outlining the case for council tax reform by supportive commissars in his first days in power.

Pressure mounts from Labour’s extreme Marxist northern commissars

Commissar Brash, the Hartlepool Politburo member who chairs the APPG, said, “We want those Southern bastards to weep into their fucking property poll tax bills when we show up. We will take their money and build more Soviet blocks in the north.”

Comrades, we will have a fairer society through “equality” in poverty via the route of communist collectivisation and the redistribution of wealth with the introduction of the new punitive property poll tax system. None of these measures apply to Big State higher-ups or Labour high-party politburo members.

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN BULLETIN

UNEMPLOYED DRUG ADDICT SOPHIE BUCKLEWITCH, 28, FROM STARMER ROAD, HINCKLEY, HAS BEEN AWARDED THREE BUCKETS OF TOILET WATER, TWO BOXES OF USED TAMPONS AND AN INCREASE IN TURNIP RATIONS FOR ONE WEEK. SHE REPORTED FOUR ENTIRE FAMILIES IN HER STREET WHO HAVE BEEN TRYING TO SELL THEIR PROPERTIES IN A HURRY WITH PLANS TO LEAVE THE UK WITH THEIR WEALTH. THE PERPETRATORS OF THE CRIME, NUMBERING TWENTY-FOUR ADULTS AND FORTY-SIX CHILDREN, WERE REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES AND PROCESSED INTO NET ZERO JUICE. THE VACANT PROPERTIES WILL BE STRIPPED AND ARE NOW THE PROPERTY OF THE BIG STATE. REMEMBER, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!