17.7 C
London
Monday, July 27, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldLabour Open Borders: Small-Boat Illegals Selling Drugs Openly
World

Labour Open Borders: Small-Boat Illegals Selling Drugs Openly

MANCHESTER - England - Thanks to Labour's open borders policy, small-boat illegals are selling drugs openly on the streets.

Daily Squib
By Nil admirari
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
SMALL BOATS ILLEGAL SELLING DRUGS OPENLY

As hundreds of thousands of small-boat illegals arrive in the UK every month, the Labour government are doing absolutely nothing to thwart the deluge from the swarm. The illegals are then put up in 5-star hotels or luxury residential homes within communities where they can do what they want. Many of them work for junk food delivery companies or as drug dealers in open sight. There is very little crime prevention in the UK, so it’s basically open season for criminals. In fact, criminals are treated with superior care to victims of crime, and thousands of rapists, murderers, paedophiles and gangsters are having their sentences shortened thanks to the previous Labour “Justice” secretary, David Lammy.

Crime pays very well in the UK.

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
  • Reader support keeps the caffeine flowing.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Remembering Olde England
    Next article
    Commissar Rachel Reeves Relegated Back to Junior Bank Clerk After Ruining British Economy
    Daily Squib
    Nil admirarihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    1 COMMENT

    1. This is so blatantly racist. This guy has every right to make a living like anybody else in the UK. So what if he is an illegal immigrant off a boat? What has that got to do with anything. You gammons make me sick. He is welcome in the UK they all are welcome. The more the better.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    - Advertisment -journalism satire

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

    KAjwhriuw024hvjbed2SORH