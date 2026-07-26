Labour Open Borders: Small-Boat Illegals Selling Drugs Openly

As hundreds of thousands of small-boat illegals arrive in the UK every month, the Labour government are doing absolutely nothing to thwart the deluge from the swarm. The illegals are then put up in 5-star hotels or luxury residential homes within communities where they can do what they want. Many of them work for junk food delivery companies or as drug dealers in open sight. There is very little crime prevention in the UK, so it’s basically open season for criminals. In fact, criminals are treated with superior care to victims of crime, and thousands of rapists, murderers, paedophiles and gangsters are having their sentences shortened thanks to the previous Labour “Justice” secretary, David Lammy.

Crime pays very well in the UK.

Dysgenic dinghy pirates are peddling drugs on our streets in broad daylight. Approaching, harassing, and intimidating innocent members of the public. DEPORT. pic.twitter.com/qzmYD9nxqv — Diginomad (@Realist_pilled) July 25, 2026