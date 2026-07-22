Oklahoma Man Decries the Drastic Changes to His Community

Your name may be Billy Bob or just Jim, but seriously, shit’s getting crazy around where you live. Shit’s gettin’ real for this Oklahoma man. One minute you’re sauntering happily along the driveway, and then …

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