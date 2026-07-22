Your name may be Billy Bob or just Jim, but seriously, shit’s getting crazy around where you live. Shit’s gettin’ real for this Oklahoma man. One minute you’re sauntering happily along the driveway, and then …
Oklahoma Man Decries the Drastic Changes to His Community
OKLAHOMA - USA - Changes are happening all over the country, and an Oklahoma man is right in the middle of it all.
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THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY
The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!