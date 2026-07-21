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Comrade Burn’em : “I want to cut the cost of living”

MANCHESTER - England - The newly coronated Comrade Burn'em vows to "cut the cost of living" for millions of Soviet Britons in the PRSB.

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By Cost of Living Operative 74883-23
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CUT THE COST OF LIVING - COMRADE BURN'EM

Comrade Burn’em has been instated into power by the Labour Politburo and will be commanding the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain from his dacha in Manchester. The ordinary people cheered forcibly as Comrade Burn’em made another speech about how he wants to cut the cost of living for millions of peasants and bourgeois scum.

Comrade Burn’em’s ‘Great Leap Forward’

“I will cut the cost of living for millions, just like Chairman Mao and Stalin cut the cost of living for millions of their peasants. You will no longer care about the cost of living when you are not living; therefore, the Labour Big State will have succeeded in its manifesto to cut the cost of living.”

Labour scientists will ensure that cutting the cost of living will be as painless as possible.

Professor Commie Pinko from the Soviet University of Manchester revealed some details about the “cost of living” plan.

“Comrades, the cost of living can be alleviated quite easily by NOT living. Comrade Burn’em’s ‘Ten-Year Plan’ incorporates cutting the cost of living for many ordinary people, peasants and even some bourgeois scum. When the time comes, please stay in line so we can cut the cost of your living. It will be quick and painless. Then you will be processed into Net Zero Juice. Thank you for cutting your cost of living by not living.”

ALL CITIZENS OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN WILL COMPLY. STAND IN LINE TO BE PROCESSED FOR REDUCING THE COST OF LIVING. 

 

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