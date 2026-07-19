Two Words For The Don – “Kharg Island”

Taking out Kharg Island would severely cripple Iran’s economy overnight by eliminating roughly 90% of its crude oil export capacity, but it would not deliver a decisive, war-ending blow to the regime. While the U.S. military has already struck military assets on the island, fully destroying or seizing the infrastructure carries immense strategic complications.

The U.S. Navy and Air Force are already conducting an impromptu blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Combining the destruction of Kharg Island with a total US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would reduce the Iranian regime’s oil revenue to nearly zero. Because Kharg Island handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude exports, and the Strait of Hormuz serves as the gateway for the remaining volume shipped from smaller coastal terminals, an enforced blockade completely chokes off the country’s maritime trade.

No boots on the ground needed…

An air campaign targeting Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, would cause immediate, catastrophic economic shock by freezing the regime’s primary source of foreign revenue. This disruption would halt public spending, trigger rapid devaluation of the rial, and cause hyperinflation, potentially sparking widespread internal instability while forcing reliance on inefficient, smaller-scale energy exports. While the regime could attempt to mitigate this with black-market, barter-based trade, the destruction of infrastructure would severely strain the government’s fiscal stability and capacity for long-term resistance.

Kharg Island serves as the terminal for roughly ninety per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports, meaning that an assault on this single geographic feature would immediately freeze the regime’s primary source of foreign revenue. While the initial economic shock would be severe, strategic analysts suggest that this alone would not deliver a war-ending blow, as the government views the conflict as existential and can temporarily reroute smaller energy flows through less efficient mainland ports.

Accomplishing this destruction through air power alone is highly feasible for modern Western forces but demands a sustained operation. Precision-guided munitions, cruise missiles and stealth bombers can easily flatten surface-level loading berths and storage tanks within hours. Completely obliterating the facility, however, requires penetrating heavily fortified underground bunkers and subsurface pipelines, which are tasks that necessitate repeated strikes with heavy earth-penetrating bombs.

Furthermore, any such mission must first dismantle the formidable air defence architecture. Operating under a decentralised mobile doctrine, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defence Force relies on a multi-layered network designed to survive initial strikes. This umbrella includes long-range interceptors such as the Russian S-300 and the domestic Bavar-373, alongside newer systems like the Arash-e Kamangir, which has demonstrated capability against sophisticated drones. Point defences around critical infrastructure are further reinforced by medium-range RAAD batteries and dense low-altitude missile nets. Although recent allied shaping operations have targeted coastal early warning radars and depleted interceptor stockpiles, the remaining network poses a persistent threat that would trigger intense electronic warfare and risk broader asymmetric retaliation across the region.

.@POTUS: “We’re not attacking at the highest level. The highest level are the bridges…their electric plants, where they make their electricity. If we have to, we’ll take them out. I don’t want to do that, but if we have to, we’ll take them out…We attacked Kharg Island last… pic.twitter.com/uOrtCVL0Fk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026

Kharg Island not a total knockout for Iranian regime

The destruction or takeover of Kharg Island by US forces would hurt the Iranian regime immensely but not be a complete knockout, unfortunately.

To completely bring the Iranian regime to a halt, a military campaign would need to simultaneously neutralise its internal security apparatus, decapitate its leadership structure, and sever its illicit financial networks.

Because the regime prioritises survival over public economic well-being, crippling it requires targeting the specific pillars that keep the leadership in power.

⚡️BREAKING Iranian men are trying to reach Kharg Island to defend it against a potential American ground offensive The reporter states that there are practically no tickets left pic.twitter.com/v6F5lJerVn — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) March 15, 2026

Economic and Geopolitical Factors

There are several critical pillars that sustain the current Iranian governance structure. Beyond energy infrastructure like Kharg Island, these pillars include:

Financial Networks: The Iranian economy relies on complex international financial channels and the export of various commodities. Further isolating the state from international banking systems and intensifying sanctions on non-oil sectors, such as metals and petrochemicals, impacts the resources available to the state.

Internal Institutional Cohesion: The stability of the administration is closely linked to the unity of its various political and military institutions. Historically, significant internal policy shifts or regime transitions in various nations are often preceded by fragmentation within these core elite groups or a loss of institutional synergy.

Regional Influence and Proxies: Much of the regime’s strategic depth is tied to its regional alliances. Limiting the ability to project influence abroad is often cited as a method to redirect the state’s focus toward domestic challenges.

Information and Communication: The ability to manage domestic narratives through state-controlled media and internet infrastructure is a key component of maintaining authority.

Analysing the stability of any modern state involves examining the complex relationship between centralised leadership and the various institutions that support it. Significant shifts in governance frequently stem from a combination of external economic pressures and internal changes to the security and financial systems. The effectiveness of a central authority is often linked to its ability to maintain control over information and domestic networks. When these systems face widespread fragmentation or when international financial channels are restricted, the resulting internal pressures can lead to a fundamental re-evaluation of the state’s strategic priorities. In a geopolitical context, the influence of regional networks and the strength of internal security are key factors that determine the long-term resilience of a particular regime.

Houthis Threaten to Close Bab al-Mandeb Strait

A Houthi closure of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait would cut off Saudi Arabia’s last alternative oil export route and trigger a global energy shock, forcing crude prices toward an estimated two hundred dollars a barrel. Following Iran’s instruction to the Houthis to weaponise the Red Sea gateway, the United States Navy would face a complex, dual-front maritime conflict. With the Strait of Hormuz already highly restricted, Gulf nations have rerouted up to seven million barrels of oil per day via Saudi Arabia’s East West pipeline to the Red Sea. Closing Bab al-Mandeb chokes off this final bypass and blocks roughly seven per cent of global energy supplies. Beyond oil, the strait handles nearly twelve per cent of all global trade, meaning that forcing container ships to reroute around Africa would add fourteen days to transit times and spike global inflation. Furthermore, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel on the ground in Yemen would directly oversee the timing of Houthi drone and missile salvos to coordinate a second front.

The United States military cannot physically block Houthi strikes completely, but it can degrade their capability through specific operational strategies. To keep the strait navigable, the United States would need to launch a massive air campaign targeting Houthi radar installations, mobile anti-ship missile launchers, and underground drone depots in the Yemeni highlands. Additionally, armed with active air defence destroyers, the United States Navy’s Central Command could form defensive convoys to intercept inbound threats. However, swarm tactics could overwhelm interception systems, meaning a total guarantee of safety for commercial tankers is mathematically impossible.

🚨 Former Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Asghar Ebrahimi-Asl warns the United States is preparing for a ground invasion of Iran. In an interview with Iranian outlet Khaneh Eghtesad, he alleged that the United States is using its military bases in Persian Gulf countries, including… https://t.co/zTg1a9GBMW — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) July 19, 2026

ADVISOR TO IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER, MOHSEN REZAEI, SAYING: “I declare it is over. Both negotiation and war are over. If in the next two or three days the Americans continue the war, we will enter a phase of complete offense and destruction.”#Iran #IranWar‌ pic.twitter.com/1M3A1pboH9 — Iran Now – WANA (@WANA_Iran) July 18, 2026