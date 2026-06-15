Trump: “I betrayed the Iranian people – so what!”

The disgraceful cowardice of the US administration is part of the package when dealing with an unhinged flip-flopper in chief who looks at every situation as a business deal.

When it comes to betrayal, The Don has some serious fucking blood on his hands. In January, Trump posted “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! … HELP IS ON ITS WAY”. Estimates are that over 60,000 Iranian civilians died in the hope of regime change. Yesterday, the ailing president remarked that he “never cared about regime change”.

Nothing has changed, and nothing will change until someone does something about the current regime in Iran or maybe the one in Washington. Take that Churchill bust out of your office; you don’t deserve it, Donald. The midterms are more of a concern for the president, so that’s that.

Trump is now gearing up to proclaim “victory” over a clusterfuck situation that amounts to a profound humiliation not only for his presidency but also for the entire United States machinery. Hezbollah will continue bombing the fuck out of Israel. The Iranians are now rebuilding and strengthening their military and defence systems. The uranium programme is continuing, and this time the bunkers will be even deeper than before. America has also inadvertently revealed to its enemies how weak its military actually is, and the supply of ‘smart weapons’ is severely limited.

No doubt Trump paid off the Iranians to agree to the empty terms of the so-called ‘peace deal’ that will be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Obama must be laughing into his champagne glass right now to see what an ultimate fuck-up Trump is in this entire sorry episode.

If Israel can continue the operation alone, it should do it and forget about the USA because they ain’t worth a donkey fart at this moment in time.

The war has not ended; this is a great opportunity for the Iranian regime to resume its conflicts of destabilisation in the Middle East and for the final destruction of Israel. Rearming and building better technology helped by its partners, Russia, N.Korea and China, the small skirmish has been a wonderful learning tool. The Iranians should have a nuclear weapon ready to go in less than a year because they have the tech, the uranium and the ballistic missiles for delivery or, alternatively, dirty bomb deployment.