Ann Widdecombe Dies in Suspicious Circumstances

The tragic death reported of Ann Widdecombe is a sad development and a reflection of the general feeling of the country in its current state of distress. I personally knew her, and she was a lovely person, thoroughly intelligent and stalwart. She was a fiery Brexiteer. Interviewing and dealing with Ann (Auntie Widders) many times was a pleasure. She was a great public servant, and this news is highly distressing. She was even a party to my book during writing and gave me a good talking-to regarding my satirical jocularity towards organised religion in The Daily Squib Anthology. One thing that I will remember is her kindness, even dealing with a mad satirist like me.

A 26-year-old male has been arrested in Newton-Abbot close to Ann’s village. Story still developing …

R.I.P Ann Widdecombe 4 October 1947 – 9 July 2026