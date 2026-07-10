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Ann Widdecombe Dies in Suspicious Circumstances

DEVON - England - Former MP Ann Widdecombe has sadly passed away in suspicious circumstances.

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By The Ed
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ANN WIDDECOMBE EU PARLIAMENT

The tragic death reported of Ann Widdecombe is a sad development and a reflection of the general feeling of the country in its current state of distress. I personally knew her, and she was a lovely person, thoroughly intelligent and stalwart. She was a fiery Brexiteer. Interviewing and dealing with Ann (Auntie Widders) many times was a pleasure. She was a great public servant, and this news is highly distressing. She was even a party to my book during writing and gave me a good talking-to regarding my satirical jocularity towards organised religion in The Daily Squib Anthology. One thing that I will remember is her kindness, even dealing with a mad satirist like me.

A 26-year-old male has been arrested in Newton-Abbot close to Ann’s village. Story still developing …

R.I.P Ann Widdecombe 4 October 1947 – 9 July 2026

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