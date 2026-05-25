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HomeWorldNicola Sturgeon Had No Idea About Lavish Gifts From £400,000 Embezzled Funds
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Nicola Sturgeon Had No Idea About Lavish Gifts From £400,000 Embezzled Funds

EDINBURGH - Scotland - The former Scottish SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has denied any knowledge of her former husband's embezzled funds.

Daily Squib
By Ineu Nuffing
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nicola sturgeon 430,000 SNP Money

Nicola Sturgeon has emphatically denied any knowledge or suspicion of items her estranged husband bought after he admitted embezzling £400,310.65 from the SNP (Scottish National Party).

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell used the funds to buy numerous luxury items between August 2010 and October 2022.

Despite being married to Murrell at the time, Sturgeon was completely clueless about the embezzled funds.

“I had no idea about the jewellery, fur coats, luxury cars or the luxury motor homes. Excuse me, I have to go to the airport. Off to my villa in Tuscany,” Sturgeon remarked about the anomaly.

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