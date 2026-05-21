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NET ZERO: Comrades, we are buying dirty Russian oil to help Putin destroy Ukraine

GRIMSBY - England - Comrade Starmer has approved the purchase of billions of soviet pounds of dirty Russian oil to help Putin prolong the war in Ukraine.

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By STASI AGENT 40940491
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Vladimir Putin dirty Russian oil
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUG 17: Vladimir Putin, Russian Prime Minister at the International Aviation and Space salon MAKS. Aug,17, 2011 at Zhukovsky, Russia

Comrades, in a remarkable coincidence, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is now openly funding Putin’s evil invasion of Ukraine by buying their dirty Russian oil instead of drilling for our own oil in the North Sea. This is a great Net Zero initiative where we will prop up Putin’s ongoing war machine and help him as he continues the evil and brutal war in Ukraine. Our pledge for Net Zero is to spend billions of your Soviet tax pounds on buying dirty Russian oil as we contravene sanctions on buying dirty Russian oil.

Dirty Russian Oil

By buying oil from Russia, we will continue to virtue signal our Net Zero campaign by polluting the environment more, especially as the Russian oil has to be shipped to the PRSB, so nothing has changed there.

Expect your energy bills to continue rising at exponential levels because of our commitment to Net Zero impoverishing Soviet Britain’s population.

Remember the minimal effect Net Zero on the tiny island of Soviet Britain will have on global pollution levels as China, Africa, India and America continue to pump out trillions and trillions of carbon and gases into the atmosphere and environment.

We are only introducing Net Zero in the UK as a form of control over the population and will be the precept for the conversion from socialism to full communism. By impoverishing the population and killing economic growth, communist rule will be easier.

Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin has welcomed the move by Labour to buy dirty Russian oil and today made a phone call to Comrade Starmer to thank him personally for prolonging the Ukraine war.

URGENT PRSB COMMUNIQUÉ

ISABEL RATPHUCKAH, 38, FROM TONY BLIAR AVENUE, SCUNTHORPE HAS BEEN AWARDED A BOX OF DEAD RATS INFECTED WITH HANTAVIRUS, THREE BOXES OF TRIPLE-USED TOILET PAPER AND A MOULDY TURNIP. SHE REPORTED HER FATHER, MOTHER, HUSBAND, THREE CHILDREN AND SEVERELY DISABLED NEIGHBOUR FOR CALLING COMRADE STARMER AND LABOUR “A BUNCH OF COMPLETE HYPOCRITICAL CUNTS” FOR BUYING DIRTY RUSSIAN OIL. THEY WERE TAKEN FROM THEIR HOVELS IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THE MORNING AND PROCESSED AT A NET ZERO JUICE PROCESSING PLANT. REMEMBER, COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!

 

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