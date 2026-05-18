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HomeWorldLABOUR: "Comrades, we will reverse the Brexit that never happened!"
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LABOUR: “Comrades, we will reverse the Brexit that never happened!”

MANCHESTER - England - The various Labour candidates vying to replace Comrade Starmer want to reverse the Brexit that never happened.

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By BIG STATE APPARATCHIK 45909211
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BIG STATE fix big state socialism to full Communism reverse the Brexit that never happened

Comrades of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. We are amidst a leadership campaign to replace Comrade Starmer, who is a disgraced, ineffectual, robotic, dishonest liar. He has been incarcerated in a bunker somewhere. All the candidates vying for leadership are vowing to “reverse the Brexit” that never happened.

Brexit was thwarted and never occurred in the first place. The PRSB has always been subject to the ECHR and other EU laws. The democratic process/decision to leave the EU in the 2016 EU Referendum was ignored and totally watered down by scheming politicians who were on the take from their globalist masters in Brussels in total disregard of the voting public’s majority decision.

Treacherous eu Remoaner Saboteurs

There was no “Singapore-on-the-Thames”, and there will never be one.

At every turn, Brexit was either ignored or disregarded, along with the civil service lump who actively worked day and night to thwart any action that would resemble a “Brexit”.

Even the road rules and standards of emissions from vehicles in the PRSB are still governed by EU rules despite the fake “Brexit” that never happened. Along with ECHR EU laws circumnavigating and ruling over Soviet-British laws, it is safe to say that nothing has really changed despite the so-called “Brexit” that never happened in the first place.

We can thus state with complete certainty that Brexit never happened, but for the sake of the dumb Remainers who actually believe that Brexit occurred, we will run this headline-grabbing nonsense for their sake so the numerous Labour candidates can move forward with their campaigns to become the next Supreme Comrade of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain.

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