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Even Larry the Cat Shows His Disdain Along With UK 10-Year Gilts

LONDON - England - Much like the bond markets, Larry the Cat knows things way before any humans get a sniff at what's happening.

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Number 10 Downing Street’s cat is the true measure of prime ministerial power as much as voting sentiment and the terminal rise of UK gilts. To show his utter disdain at the current state of affairs, Larry the Cat likes to spray urine onto Starmer’s curtains and his collection of old Soviet posters.

You have to listen to Larry the Cat; he has a sophisticated understanding of the deep machinations and underlying movements deep within the halls of Westminster.

If Larry saunters left, this means he is open to interpretation on his direction, but if he moves southeast in a diagonal manner, lifting his tail up and down intermittently, this means he knows exactly where Parliament is going.

Now here’s the clincher: if Larry the Cat suddenly pauses, then completes a semicircle in an anticlockwise direction whilst uttering three meows, then alarm bells have to go off.

This is a signal that only a few seasoned Westminster experts know about.

UK 10-YEAR-GILTS LABOUR INSANITY

 

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