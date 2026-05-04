Man Buys 15 Tumble Dryers For His One Bedroom Home

A Finchley man, 43, has purchased 15 tumble dryers for his one-bed home, it has been reported. After Net Zero lunatic Red Ed Miliband banned the sale of all tumble dryers in the UK because of their supposed “energy consumption”, the totalitarian ruling did not go down well with many in the population.

“Some cunt tells me I can’t buy this or that. Well, fuck you, I believe in fucking democracy and not fucking Stasi Communism like Labour. That’s why I bought 15 fucking tumble dryers for my one-bed house,” Ringo Finchester told a random media outlet.

Mr Finchester plans to set up the tumble dryers in a single room and run them all at the same time 24 hours a day, as it is his “right to do”, and Ed Miliband cannot do anything about it.

If you need your clothes dried in a hurry, you now know where to go.