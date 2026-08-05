Easy-going King Charles is a big softie at heart, and during the recent meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their kids, he agreed to one of Meghan’s demands, it has been reported. Palace aides revealed that King Charles III was so besotted by the Sussex children that when he was cornered by Meghan out of earshot of Camilla, he agreed to a Meghan Markle statue at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, near the front gates.

Royal commentator Fitzroy Flitterton was outraged by the revelation that a statue of Meghan Markle had been okayed by the king himself.

“This is disgraceful. I am not sure if the king is with his faculties here. Surely there must be a consultation before putting this obnoxious foreign harridan on a fucking plinth in Buckingham Palace?”

The Palace has not yet confirmed whether the work on a new statue at Buckingham Palace will take place, but yesterday workers were seen preparing a plinth just to the right of the entrance gates. The famous Italian sculptor Mancuso Coglione from Firenze (Florence) was also seen entering the royal premises with a load of chisels, and a large block of Italian marble was wheeled in afterwards.

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