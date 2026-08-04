17.7 C
London
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldComrade Burn'em Residing at His Manchester Dacha For Holiday
World

Comrade Burn’em Residing at His Manchester Dacha For Holiday

MANCHESTER - England - Comrade Burn'em has retired to his dacha up north after two weeks' work and does not want to be disturbed.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Torturer 387738
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
comrade burnham at his dacha manchester

This is a People’s Republic of Soviet Britain bulletin report informing all Soviet citizens that the unelected Supreme Comrade Burn’em has retired to his dacha in Manchester for a holiday after only two weeks after being shooed into the job.

In this respect, he does not want to be disturbed by any citizens or problems that may arise during his holiday, like, for example, murderers of policemen being released early and other dangerous criminals, rapists and paedophiles. If any citizen makes trouble or starts moaning to their local Stasi officer or is overheard by anyone, including one’s own family members, they will be liquidated and made into Net Zero Juicethat cool refreshing drink, available from all Soviet shops for only 14 Soviet pence per pint.

Comrades, you may be wondering who is in charge of the PRSB during this time. Well, we have Commissar Louise Haigh, who is a convicted fraudster and blatant liar, in charge. She is Comrade Burn’em’s right-hand girl, and you are warned not to leave any valuable objects around her if you ever want to see them again. It’s a good thing that any form of wealth and valuable items are now banned in the PRSB.

LOUISE HAIGH CONCTED FRAUDSTER COMMISSAR

PRSB BULLETIN 43928-39384A

BAMBER PENNYFLITCH, 32, OF STALIN AVENUE, GRANTHAM, HAS BEEN AWARDED A BOX OF DEAD FROGS, TWO ROLLS OF QUADRUPLE-USED TOILET PAPER AND A BROKEN HAMMER. ADDITIONALLY, HIS RATIONS FOR TOOTHPASTE WERE INCREASED BY 0.00034 GRAMS FOR THREE WEEKS. HE REPORTED THE ENTIRE MEMBERS OF HIS LOCAL PUB TO STASI OFFICERS FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT COMRADE BURN’EM GOING ON HOLIDAY TO HIS DACHA AFTER ONLY TWO WEEKS ON THE JOB AND LEAVING A CONVICTED FRAUDSTER IN CHARGE OF THE PRSB. ALL 279 PUB-GOERS WERE TAKEN FROM THE PREMISES AND LIQUIDATED INTO NET ZERO JUICE. REMEMBER, COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT.

 

 

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
  • Reader support keeps the caffeine flowing.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Digital Science Launches Papers AI: an AI-Native Researcher Workspace for Writing, Data and Code
    Daily Squib
    Stasi Torturer 387738https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    - Advertisment -journalism satire

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

    KAjwhriuw024hvjbed2SORH