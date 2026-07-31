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EU Welcomes 60,000 Migrants in One Day

CEUTA - Spain - Joyful scenes unfolded in the EU as the Spanish people welcomed over 60,000 migrants in a single day.

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By تبا لك يا أمي
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moroccan invasion spain 60,000 migrants

Spanish people were celebrating in the streets as 60,000 migrants swarmed into the country from Morocco. These are wonderful times for the EU, as its open borders are indeed doing their job by being — open.

Sucia Sanchez, a minister for the Spanish socialist government, revealed his happiness as the thousands of Moroccan men streamed through the towns.

“I am overjoyed to see these young men running through our towns, looting our shops and raping our women. We welcome you with open arms. The more the better. Sixty thousand today; why not a hundred thousand tomorrow? My wife, my three beautiful daughters, you can have your way with them, no problemo!”

Once in the EU Schengen zone, the illegal migrants can travel anywhere they want in Europe, and many opt for countries that have better benefits and freebies. The UK is the top destination, along with Germany and Sweden.

One migrant, Abdullah, 23, from Morocco said his first preference is Sweden.

“Swedish pussy is the best and easiest in the world. I’m going to drown in Swedish blonde girls. I’m getting hard just thinking about it. Plus they pay me money and give me a house. I’ll be balls deep in Swedish poon!”

Remember, everyone is welcome in Spain, and once you get there, you will be spoilt for choice on your final destination.

The EU is paved in gold. Bless the ECHR. All are welcome! Remember, once in the EU you will be given everything. No need to work. Criminals, rapists, terrorists and murderers are welcome.

WHAT YOU GET IN THE EU

  • Free housing
  • Free food
  • Free healthcare
  • Free pussy
  • Free transport (Some EU countries give you a free car)
  • Free money (4,000 euros per month minimum)
  • Free Pension
  • Free to commit crime without prosecution

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