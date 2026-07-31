A team of scientists (Mark Keegan, Anastasia Pseiridis, Philip Cafaro, Jane O’Sullivan, William Rees, Estelle Monique Sidze, Lawrence Whitmore, Enrique J. Derlindati, Mohammad Mainul Islam, Khaoula Houssini, S. Irudaya Rajan) have finally come to the conclusion that overpopulation is a major cause and root of all the problems we are all facing on earth today and that unless there is a drastic cut in the human population, it may already be too late to save the planet. This is, of course, a taboo subject, and this is one of the reasons the Daily Squib has been cancelled by pretty much everybody. We have been shouting about this taboo subject that no one dares address for decades, as we recognised the root cause of a multitude of problems, despite no one seeming to listen. We are now living in the last days of earth’s finite resources, and this is why there needs to be more urgency in tackling overpopulation to save the planet. The scientists must, of course, be commended for their bravery in addressing this touchy subject.

China’s population is 1,412,651,283 as of July 1, 2026

as of July 1, 2026 As of 2026, the population of India is approximately 1.48 billion – the most populous country in the world

– the most populous country in the world Africa‘s population in 2026 is about 1.73 billion, with a yearly growth rate of 2.19% and a median age of 20.2 years.

This latest study by the group of scientists to save the planet is a step in the right direction; however, it is ultimately naive in its theory in the geopolitical sense. What they suggest is that women from low-income regions of the globe be educated to not breed so many children over a period spanning into the next century, and they “hope” the global population would slowly drop. Many areas in the globe do not accept outside interference from Western nations or are out of bounds due to war, plague, drought or totalitarian governments. This exclusion would make the scientists’ theory unworkable. Without total global cohesion the plan would not work.

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Secondly, education alone would not solve the over-breeding problem. Our proposition would involve sterilisation where women and men would gain a monetary payment for their voluntary sterilisation. Rather controversially, the Indian government has utilised this technique since 1951 in an attempt to curb overpopulation in the country. If this policy were introduced, it would not take 50-80 years to reduce the population but instead 10-20 years. In low-income countries, a potential payment would be a good incentive for volantary sterilisation.

The same policy of sterilisation should also include the multitude of illegal immigrants and populations who have been imported into Western nations from low-income nations.

Overpopulation is the single most dangerous threat to the planet, and if the earth is to be saved, it is imperative that the global population be reduced to a sustainable level. To save the planet, drastic measures are going to have to be implemented with complete global cohesion.