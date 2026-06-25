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When Mother Earth Speaks Humans Still Do Not Listen

CARACAS - Venezuela - A 7.5 magnitude earthquake is a small reminder that humans are not as powerful as they think they are when it comes to the power of Mother Earth.

Daily Squib
By Natura non contristatur
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venezuela earthquake mother earth

The two earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude that struck Venezuela 39 seconds apart are a brutal reminder that humans and the hell of overpopulation are a scourge upon the earth. Humans feel entitled to build their shanty towns and skyscrapers all over nature, polluting and blighting the environment, without compensating for Earth’s natural state. The hell of Venezuela is a reality accurately depicting “hell on Earth”. When Mother Earth has had enough, she shakes a little; those tectonic plates rebound with ferocity.

Yesterday’s earthquakes around the world and their times

M5.6 California – 08:10
M7.2 Venezuela – 15:04
M7.5 Venezuela – 15:05
M6.9 Japan – 15:30

The Earth is now filled with over 8.3 billion humans and is projected to rise to 9.8 billion people by 2050. This horrific nightmare scenario is something the earth does not want or need. Eventually, something will have to give. Eaten alive, sometimes the flea-ridden cat has to shake off some of the parasites. One way or another, Mother Earth will find a solution.

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