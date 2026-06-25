The World Economic Forum meeting in Dalian, China presents China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026 to 2030 in glowing terms: innovation, high-quality growth, domestic consumption, industrial upgrading, green energy, and continued opening up.

This aligns with the forum’s approach of engaging with authoritarian regimes, but it overlooks fundamental structural, ethical, and governance problems.

While China has achieved impressive economic scale, the plan operates within an authoritarian system that prioritises Chinese Communist Party control, state-directed resource allocation, and geopolitical ambitions over individual rights, transparency, and sustainable long-term liberty.

The five-year plans serve as tools of top-down Chinese Communist Party governance rather than neutral economic roadmaps. They emphasise technological self-reliance, new quality productive forces, and state-led industrial policy in sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and green technology. This approach builds on decades of massive state investment but frequently leads to inefficiencies, overcapacity, misallocation of resources, debt bubbles, and the suppression of genuine bottom-up creativity.

True foundational innovation thrives in open societies with the rule of law, strong property rights, and free inquiry, not in a system where the Party demands ideological conformity and censors discussion.

Chinese Communist Party shills and commentators note the global importance of these plans, yet this reflects China’s size and state power more than any superior model of governance.

The emphasis on boosting domestic consumption through higher-quality employment, social protection, and household income sounds promising. Yet the model continues to rely on high savings rates, suppressed wages, severe demographic decline resulting from the one-child policy, and a heavily indebted property sector. Without deeper political reforms, the removal of household registration restrictions, or genuine labour rights, promises to ensure people have money to spend remain largely rhetorical.

Household consumption as a share of gross domestic product still lags behind that of peer economies, and authoritarian controls limit the risk-taking and mobility required for truly broad-based prosperity.

The promotion of green energy and industrial upgrading is similarly tainted by human rights abuses. China dominates global supply chains for solar, wind power, and energy storage, with falling costs presented as a clear benefit. However, the Xinjiang region produces a substantial share of the world’s polysilicon, a key material for solar panels, amid extensive evidence of state-sponsored forced labour programmes targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims. This includes mass detention, political indoctrination, family separations, and coercive labour transfers, raising serious concerns of complicity in crimes against humanity for international buyers and partners. Environmental gains come at a heavy human and ethical cost.

Speakers at the meeting highlight the importance of Chinese companies expanding internationally through localised operations and partnerships. In practice, under Xi Jinping, opening up often means asymmetric access. China gains technology, markets, and influence through their spy networks while imposing restrictions on foreign firms, enforcing data localisation, joint ventures involving Party cells, and civil-military fusion.

Goals of self-reliance signal a desire to reduce dependence on the West amid geopolitical tensions rather than genuine liberalisation.

These issues cannot be separated from China’s broader human rights record, which is integral to how the Chinese Communist Party implements any such plan. The system enabling innovation at scale rests on pervasive surveillance, repression, and zero tolerance for dissent.

Ongoing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong include mass detention, cultural erasure, and tightened controls. Similar patterns of repression target religious and ethnic minorities, including Christians and Falun Gong practitioners.

The well-documented organ transplant industry in China adds another layer of horror.

Despite official claims of relying solely on voluntary donations since 2015, independent investigations, including the China Tribunal, have concluded beyond reasonable doubt that forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, particularly Falun Gong practitioners and increasingly Uyghurs, has occurred on a significant scale and likely continues.

Transplant volumes far exceed plausible voluntary sources, with short wait times and medical testing of detainees providing further evidence. This state-enabled practice amounts to execution by organ extraction and represents one of the gravest ongoing human rights atrocities.

Social credit systems, while not always a single nationwide citizen score as sometimes portrayed, involve fragmented blacklists, surveillance, facial recognition, internet censorship, and punitive measures that punish speech, associations, or minor infractions. These tools reward loyalty to the Party and chill freedom, eroding genuine social trust.

Other concerns include aggressive foreign policy, intellectual property issues, corruption risks in state-driven projects, gaps in environmental enforcement despite official rhetoric, and demographic challenges navigated under tight political constraints. Only recently, two CCP spies were arrested in London for running a secret police operation in the heart of the city.

The World Economic Forum session reflects elite engagement with China’s scale and growth narrative. However, it downplays how the Chinese Communist Party’s model, which places control above all else, generates profound risks: ethical contamination of supply chains, unreliable partnerships, distorted markets, and a governance system fundamentally at odds with liberal values. High-quality development under one-party rule often translates into high-quality control.

Scepticism, rigorous due diligence on human rights and forced labour, and supply chain diversification remain essential for businesses and governments. Economic engagement should not extend to whitewashing these realities.

Learn more about the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 here.