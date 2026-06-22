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Unelected Comrade Burnham Ushering New Era of Communism

MANCHESTER - England - Unelected Comrade Burnham has destroyed the last vestiges of democracy as he brings forth a new era in communism for Soviet Britain.

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By Stasi interrogator and torturer 84938
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UNELECTED COMRADE BURNHAM LABOUR PARTY CUNTS

Comrades, we are entering a new era of undemocracy and full communism. Instead of holding a general election and gaining a real people’s mandate, unelected and unopposed Comrade Burnham is bypassing democracy and will gain power without the mandate of the nation’s people. This is a great moment for an undemocratic far-leftist communist coup that NO ONE voted for in 2024.

Comrades, democracy is an outdated concept, and Labour will make sure that there will never be a democratic election in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain EVER again.

Our transition from hard socialism to full communism will now be fast-tracked by Comrade Burnham.

We are proud that the coup against Comrade Starmer was successful. He was processed into Net Zero Juice just this morning and is probably being ingested in a government big-state-approved pub right now by some local punter.

Remember, comrades, the transition to full communism will not be easy. We will be taking your hard-earned wealth and private property. We will be changing the council tax system so that you will own nothing in the end. We will increase the pace of Net Zero, which was always an ideological tool to mask the implementation of full Marxist policies of anticapitalism and making everyone equal in poverty (apart from the Labour hierarchy).

votecomradebrownWe thank the cowardly politicians who will say nothing about Comrade Burnham’s unelected capture of power as another unelected Comrade in Chief, just like Comrade Brown took over from Comrade Blair.

We thank the Soviet British people for saying nothing, doing nothing and standing back to watch all their hard-earned rights being taken away as well as all their money.

Enjoy having the last pennies you own syphoned from your capitalist scum bank accounts, your cars, your homes, and your possessions, all hoovered up into the Big State communist collectivist black hole. Have a nice fucking day!

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