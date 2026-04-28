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After 250 Years Broken Britain’s King Visits the Former British Colony

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - King Charles III visits the former British colony of America.

Daily Squib
By Paul Revere
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king charles iii visits trump

Let’s face it, Britain is now a broken, corrupt, divided, bankrupt nation run by far-left Marxists and with over half the population on welfare. The once great nation that pioneered most of humanity’s inventions, a global language, and systems of governance is now a putrid toilet full of shit, not only born and bred in the country but also imported by the millions. As the Afghan goat herders luxuriate in 5-star hotels, the bankrupt kingdom can only watch in utter dismay at what has befallen this fucked-up cunt of a country. Charles III visits the former British colony where things actually get done, whilst back in Blighty, nothing works anymore, everything is too expensive, the taxes are too high, the bureaucracy and red tape are off the fucking scale, and everyone’s on strike again.

Huzzah!

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