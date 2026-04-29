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Just Another Horrific Day in London

LONDON - England - The horrific experience of living in Broken Britain's capital city is excruciating.

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By Horresco referens
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The sullen streets of London an interspersed chaotic mess where no one indicates; half the vehicles are not insured, and no one says thank you for letting them through a junction. It is a violent city where people go from zero to 1,000 in anger in less than a millisecond. A place where the potholes are so numerous that you feel you are on a country road in Afghanistan. Everywhere you go a camera fines you hundreds of pounds; you cannot park anywhere; you cannot stop anywhere; you cannot even enter certain residential streets now because they are designated as ‘Low Traffic Networks’ LTNs with little or no signage, but you will receive multiple large fines for the pleasure. No one speaks English anywhere, and fucking arrogant anti-social cunts go around with their phone speakers blaring out shit music at high volume. Gangs, thugs, and rapists roam the streets, and the ‘care-in-the-community’ homes embedded in residential streets add to the violence and drug-fuelled madness. The shoplifting is fun to watch as people simply walk into shops with large bags, empty the shelves, then leave with security guards not allowed to touch them. The melting pot of London is a ticking time bomb waiting to go off at any time, as the various religious factions, races and political allegiances intersect daily, not in harmony, but in constant conflict. Most of London has seen vast swathes of ‘white flight’, and now there are entrenched enclaves of communities who treat this once great city as a Third World shithole.

Today a Muslim man stabbed two Jewish people randomly in Golders Green. It’s okay. It’s just another fucking day in London and in Labour’s Broken Britain.

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