The Terrifying Rise of the Communist Green Gulag Party

Run by a self-hating homosexual communist Jew, the Green Party is on the rise amongst the socialist Hackney trendies (dumb cunts who do not understand what they’re voting for). Polanski is an avowed Marxist communist who has infiltrated the green eco-agenda, just as Ed Miliband has done the same. Despite being Jewish, Polanski delights in making cowardly anti-Semitic comments against Jews, as every daily outrage is committed against Britain’s fear-laden Jewish community, who are attacked constantly in Labour’s Broken Britain.

As is natural with a faction or political entity that has been taken over and defiled by extremist radical hardline totalitarian communists and Marxists, the ‘green’ movement wants anyone with conservative, centrist or right-thinking politics (anyone who is not far-left) to be totally eradicated from society. This would probably involve Green Stasi units, shooting squads, mass graves, gulags and the introduction of mass re-education indoctrination camps. It would be similar to Labour but maybe a few more notches to the left.