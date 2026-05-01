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Woman Happy to Get Microchip Implanted into Her Brain

LOS ANGELES - USA - A woman is going to have an experimental operation with a microchip implanted into her brain.

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By Stulti necessitated discunt
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microchip brain implant girl

As experimental new technology goes, microchip implants directly into the human brain are high up on the list for precaution, but for some, there is only blind acceptance. This woman in the video, obviously a person who loves the camera, is going to have a chip put into her brain so that she can pay the rent, she says. What an awful reason to have one’s brain chipped — so you can pay the fucking rent? This is extremely ominous and sinister, but it’s a snapshot of where we are all going to be eventually forced to go.

No chip, no rent, no place to stay. No chip, no food; go hungry. No chip, no job, no money. No chip, no nothing.

In the future, behaviour modification will become standard as well as tracking and monitoring every thought. You will have advertisements blasted into your frontal cortex whether you like it or not. You will be part of the Hive Mind. The internet has already conditioned your brain for assimilation. You will not know who you are anymore.

Soon to come to all parts of society. Enjoy!

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