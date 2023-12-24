17.7 C
Sci/Tech

The Elon Musk Hive Mind Plan

SILICON VALLEY - USA - The Musk hive mind plans are similar to Zuckerberg's Metaverse. The hive mind was predicted by the Daily Squib in 2012.

By The Brain
marxist woke npc thoughtcrime social media hive mind

The Daily Squib predicted the Hive Mind in 2012. What we predicted is now finally coming into full fruition, as the cogs of so-called progress continue their slow turn. Along with Zuckerberg’s Meta, and now Elon Musk, the race is on to create a Borg-like hive mind prison, a sort of brain gulag where all thought will be similar and follow a controlled direction.

In a Collective, there are NO Individuals

One could postulate that the internet is already somewhat a hive mind, especially as all the conglomerates and Big Tech monopolies have completed their octopus grip over every facet of the once free internet.

What happened to the vision of Tim Berners-Lee is now a fucking concentration camp, an internet gulag…but it is now destined to become something even worse.

The expansion of the hive mind will eventually involve brain chipping. Another concept we foresaw from 2012 and 2016 “with the introduction of artificial intelligent systems, sentient machinery and brainchipping, there may be no place for humans to go other than the augmented fashion. Employers will require their staff to be chipped, and all transactions will require biometric approval. Therefore, if you wish to be employed, and eat, you need the chip.”

ULTIMATE CONTROL

The hive mind is more prevalent in the insect world, and this is where humans are being directed towards. We as a human race will be forced to be interconnected insects all following the same steered course by the controllers and as in the insect world, any form of different thought or ‘free thought’ will be punished by the thought police, the soldier ants, the worker bees.

Already, woke cancel culture, public shaming and woke mass programming starting from kindergarten is a sign that the hive mind is on its way and developing. Language itself is a form of programming, and so is controlled organised religion as well as the economic cycle of many humans who are tax slaves to a system from birth to death.

The controlled legacy media is also in tune with the hive mind, as they all blurt out the same headlines as any event in the world occurs. One can easily observe the same keywords and phrases being blurted out by robotic newsreaders from interconnected hive networks in countries like America.

Whether the future will be a hive mind Metaverse, or a Muskverse, the future will be as dystopian as it already is now, but probably even fucking worse. Enjoy.

 

 

