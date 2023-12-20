17.7 C
The End of Democracy in America – Donald Trump Cancelled From the Election

COLORADO - USA - Is this truly the end of democracy in America? An all-Democrat court supported by a Soros funded group has had Donald Trump cancelled from the election.

By Corrie Upshaun
The Democrat Party under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is associated with riots, looting, arson, China, communism, Marxism and corruption

Such was the vitriol and fear amongst American socialists about the former president’s huge poll numbers that they have now had Trump cancelled from the election in 2024. With only a deadbeat Biden running for the Democrats, a man with advanced dementia who needs an autocue for even the simplest of conversations, the woke cancel culture technique was the only option for Donald Trump. This is truly the end of democracy in America if this form of weaponised judicial corruption is not repaired.

For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s poll ratings are the worst any US president has ever received from the voting public, and this is why the Democrats had to effectively cancel the opposition, to end democracy in America by cancelling The Don.

The all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has now ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, communist group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of a corrupt Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. This is the end of Democracy in the USA, when courts can be hijacked by partisan biased parties and used maliciously to interfere in elections by cancelling a strong opponent who is high in the polls and supremely popular with the voting public.

Luckily, the US Constitution has some safeguards for this sort of attack on democracy, and the US Supreme Court will have the last word on the matter. Hopefully, democracy can be restored and these commie bastards who are trying desperately to interfere in the election process are thrown from the parapets, disgraced in their cowardly acts of bias and corruption. Civil war is possibly the only other option.

