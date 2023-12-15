US Civil War Predictive Programming?

There is no doubt that America is a severely polarised country, which has ramped up its divisions within the last few decades through the introduction of wokism and other Marxist ideologies. The left and right are now so far apart, something eventually will snap. The latest film by writer Alex Garland, who wrote and directed ’24 Days Later’, ‘Ex Machina’, introduces ‘A24’ in 2024. Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarised with them and will accept them as natural progressions. Contrary to belief, this predictive technique is not a ‘conspiracy theory’ but an actual clandestine technique utilised by some intelligence agencies primarily in the 20th Century.

Unfortunately for most Americans, civil war and states seceding could become a reality very soon, purely on the concept of things like religion, race and politics.

Decades of demoralisation have seemed to have worked to a point where society and traditional American values have deteriorated to a point of no return. America’s enemies fed the country with woke ideology borne from Marxism and Soviet communism, which filtered into the entire breadth of American society, including the education systems and even the government. The Democratic Party abandoned liberalism for communism, with a more authoritarian censorious outlook that sought to completely cancel entire swathes of American society.

Wokism is a Marxist ideology that seeks to make Western capitalist culture self-destruct; to make people hate their own culture, colour and sexuality. It seeks to re-write history in its favour, and to denigrate formerly great Western historic heroes and heroines, turning them into hate figures. What better weapon is there for an enemy to use against America than to fracture society, creating discord and animosity to its own culture? Woke agents embedded in all governmental and media departments are daily working to divide America, turning it into an even more hateful entity fighting itself from within. Woke ideology is unfortunately a soviet import from the Cold War which is being utilised by Russia, Iran and China against the once great USA. Wokism uses America’s sole biggest weakness against itself, exploiting this tension to benefit America’s enemies — race.

The internet is certainly also to blame for this level of demoralisation because on the internet America’s enemies can easily create dissent and chaos in social media forums, foreign hackers can infiltrate American databases and use that data against the American people and government. Big Tech has also fomented discord and pandered to the woke ideology, working to create woke echo chambers, skewing search results and cancelling any voices of opposition to woke ideology.

Of course America must be inclusive to some extent, but when that level of inclusion supports known internal terrorist groups like ANTIFA, and agitative racist groups like BLM, there is something very wrong going on in the country.

The film is called A24 and is possibly a form of predictive programming, foreseeing future developments.