Experts: “Harry Willing to Leave Meghan Behind to Come Back to UK”

Serious cracks are being formed in the marriage of former working royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he desires to come back to the UK, but she has vowed never to set foot in the country ever again. Prince Harry has reportedly told friends he feels like a ‘spare’ and ‘second wheel’ to Meghan Markle in the United States, insiders have claimed. He is so desperate to get away that he is even willing to leave Meghan behind in California. Playing second fiddle to a monstrous narcissist however plays into the hands of Markle who under California law stands to take everything from Harry and more.

“That’s her final pay off, and she has counted on this moment since before she even met Harry. The entire operation was a very well planned grift, and Meghan has been charging by the hour ever since. She views Harry as a lost kid, and she’s the mummy figure, but at some stage the kid realises there’s more to life than just the mummy figure and Meghan was counting on this moment all along. Harry was snatched away and convinced by this fake mummy figure who he longed for since Princess Diana’s death to move far away from his comfort zone. She essentially isolated him, which gave her even more control over him, up to a point. Her finite plan was to create a ruse of settling down in California, a place where fake and plastic yes-men and yes-women always say nice things to your face yet shit on you from behind the scenes. American life for a British royal is a fundamentally lonely and crass non-existence, and Harry now understands this stalemate situation,” royal commentator, Edwin Farthington Mallory Smythe revealed on Monday.

According to reports from Montecito, Harry is now turning away from the plethora of parasitic Hollywood publicists surrounding him brought on by Markle and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates. Harry is sickened by the fake Hollywood people surrounding them and is fully prepared to leave Meghan behind amongst the “jackals and hyenas”.

The former working royal is reaching out thinking that he needs to do something different because what he’s doing is clearly not working. Obviously, Prince Harry is rethinking the way he operates and is now finally realising that he was manipulated from the beginning by arch manipulator Meghan Markle.

Harry has been desperately texting his friends in the UK via WhatsApp pleading for ways to bring him home back from the cold.

To be fair, does the UK and British royal family want Harry to come back after the immense damage he has committed not only against his own country but his own family who gave him everything he wanted all his life, only to be treated terribly and denigrated by the wayward prince?