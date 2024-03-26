17.7 C
London
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainment8 Reasons Why Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson Are the Same
Entertainment

8 Reasons Why Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson Are the Same

LONDON - England - Here are 8 reasons why Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson are so similar.

Daily Squib
By Professor Anus
buy squib book
Wallis Simpson and Prince Harry meghan markle and wallis simpson

There has been much debate about how Meghan Markle is very similar to Wallis Simpson in the media, but how similar were the two women, and how does that factor into the current state of the royal family?

Here are five reasons why Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson have been compared:

1. American Roots: Both Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson were American-born, which was unusual for royal spouses at their respective times.

2. Divorcees: They both entered the royal family as divorcees, which historically has been a point of contention within the traditional framework of the British monarchy.

3. Royal Crisis: Their relationships with British princes led to significant royal crises, with Edward VIII abdicating the throne to marry Simpson, and Prince Harry stepping back from his senior royal duties after marrying Markle.

4. Public Scrutiny: Both women faced intense media scrutiny and public pressure, often being portrayed in a negative light by the press.

5. Fashion Icons: They have both been recognised as fashion icons, with their style and choices often drawing public attention and comparison.

6. Narcissistic: Both women have shown extreme levels of narcissism. Displaying an unreasonably high sense of self-importance requiring constant, excessive admiration. Both women thought that they deserve privileges and special treatment and expected to be recognised as superior even without any achievements.

7. Domineering: Both women gravitated to weak men who allowed themselves to be dominated by a domineering woman.

8. Royal Status: Wallis Simpson was the Duchess of Windsor, but was not given the HRH title. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was forbidden from using the HRH title.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Hypocrisy of the West With China Threat
Daily Squib
Professor Anushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »