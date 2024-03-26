8 Reasons Why Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson Are the Same

There has been much debate about how Meghan Markle is very similar to Wallis Simpson in the media, but how similar were the two women, and how does that factor into the current state of the royal family?

Here are five reasons why Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson have been compared:

1. American Roots: Both Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson were American-born, which was unusual for royal spouses at their respective times.

2. Divorcees: They both entered the royal family as divorcees, which historically has been a point of contention within the traditional framework of the British monarchy.

3. Royal Crisis: Their relationships with British princes led to significant royal crises, with Edward VIII abdicating the throne to marry Simpson, and Prince Harry stepping back from his senior royal duties after marrying Markle.

4. Public Scrutiny: Both women faced intense media scrutiny and public pressure, often being portrayed in a negative light by the press.

5. Fashion Icons: They have both been recognised as fashion icons, with their style and choices often drawing public attention and comparison.

6. Narcissistic: Both women have shown extreme levels of narcissism. Displaying an unreasonably high sense of self-importance requiring constant, excessive admiration. Both women thought that they deserve privileges and special treatment and expected to be recognised as superior even without any achievements.

7. Domineering: Both women gravitated to weak men who allowed themselves to be dominated by a domineering woman.

8. Royal Status: Wallis Simpson was the Duchess of Windsor, but was not given the HRH title. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was forbidden from using the HRH title.