Old age pensioners will be condemned to riding buses and trains all day and sleeping in libraries this winter just to stay warm. Other methods to keep warm are being explored by some innovative OAPs who have had their winter fuel payments snatched from them by the Labour government who have already squandered billions pandering to the Marxist unions, propping up unionised job sectors that are already swimming in grotesquely high salaries. Ten million pensioners will be affected by this heartless and evil decision to punish pensioners. Labour condemns OAPs in Britain to a tortuous, sad ending of their lives.

So, how can you stay warm when you are a lonely, old, possibly sick pensioner? One of the main ways is to stay in an area where there are lots of people. Examples of this would be shopping malls, train stations, buses, libraries, airports, hospital cafés, leisure centres.

Libraries

Libraries are always a good bet, although the government is shutting many of them down. There are free newspapers, so pensioners can even put a few layers of newspaper on their bodies for an extra layer of warmth. Most libraries open at 9am–6.30pm, and some libraries even close at 8pm. If you can afford to take a flask of tea or soup, that can help as well. Libraries are nice and warm and generally with minimal noise levels, so sleep can be accommodated quite easily.

Shopping Malls

Not everyone has a shopping mall near them, but if you do, then it would be good to capitalise on this. Shopping malls are usually well heated places away from the brutal cold and rain. You can sit in many places as there are benches in most areas. Due to most businesses going bankrupt, a lot of shopping malls in Britain are nearly empty, so the noise levels won’t be so bad. The best days to go are during weekdays, but best to avoid the weekends as there is a slight increase in footfall.

Underground Trains and Stations

If you live in London, get on the Underground. It’s nice and warm down there, and when the train comes through the tunnel, and you’re on the platform, you get a nice waft of warm air. Get on the train and ride it all the way to the end of the line and back. You can do this all day, catching some sleep along the way. Rush hour is a bit shitty, but if you’re seated, no worries. Take a small blanket if you need one, a flask and some sarnies. The best line to use is the Piccadilly Line because it goes all the way up to Heathrow from Cockfosters station. Overground stations are also an option but not as warm as other options, plus there are too many grifters, tramps and weirdos around.

These are some of the options available for OAPs during the 6 months of bone chilling winter in the UK. If you have dementia, then please ask for help from someone when getting on the trains and buses to stay warm. The irony is that the very train drivers who have been unjustly awarded £80,000 salaries at the expense of OAPs thanks to the unions and Labour will be the ones ferrying you around day in day out as you fight to keep warm. As Labour condemns OAPs to a life of living hell, it’s a good thing that they are at least caring for the pampered and very rich train drivers as well as ASLEF Union staff supping at Claridges.