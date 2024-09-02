17.7 C
London
Monday, September 2, 2024
secret satire society
HomeHealthLabour Condemns OAPs to Riding Buses and Sleeping in Libraries This Winter
Health

Labour Condemns OAPs to Riding Buses and Sleeping in Libraries This Winter

LONDON - England - As Labour condemns OAPs to riding buses, trains and sleeping in libraries, we give you some tips to stay warm this winter.

Daily Squib
By Alfie
oap train 2 labour condemns oaps

Old age pensioners will be condemned to riding buses and trains all day and sleeping in libraries this winter just to stay warm. Other methods to keep warm are being explored by some innovative OAPs who have had their winter fuel payments snatched from them by the Labour government who have already squandered billions pandering to the Marxist unions, propping up unionised job sectors that are already swimming in grotesquely high salaries. Ten million pensioners will be affected by this heartless and evil decision to punish pensioners. Labour condemns OAPs in Britain to a tortuous, sad ending of their lives.

So, how can you stay warm when you are a lonely, old, possibly sick pensioner? One of the main ways is to stay in an area where there are lots of people. Examples of this would be shopping malls, train stations, buses, libraries, airports, hospital cafés, leisure centres.

Libraries

Libraries are always a good bet, although the government is shutting many of them down. There are free newspapers, so pensioners can even put a few layers of newspaper on their bodies for an extra layer of warmth. Most libraries open at 9am–6.30pm, and some libraries even close at 8pm. If you can afford to take a flask of tea or soup, that can help as well. Libraries are nice and warm and generally with minimal noise levels, so sleep can be accommodated quite easily.

Shopping Malls

Not everyone has a shopping mall near them, but if you do, then it would be good to capitalise on this. Shopping malls are usually well heated places away from the brutal cold and rain. You can sit in many places as there are benches in most areas. Due to most businesses going bankrupt, a lot of shopping malls in Britain are nearly empty, so the noise levels won’t be so bad. The best days to go are during weekdays, but best to avoid the weekends as there is a slight increase in footfall.

oap train 1 labour condemns oaps

Underground Trains and Stations

If you live in London, get on the Underground. It’s nice and warm down there, and when the train comes through the tunnel, and you’re on the platform, you get a nice waft of warm air. Get on the train and ride it all the way to the end of the line and back. You can do this all day, catching some sleep along the way. Rush hour is a bit shitty, but if you’re seated, no worries. Take a small blanket if you need one, a flask and some sarnies. The best line to use is the Piccadilly Line because it goes all the way up to Heathrow from Cockfosters station. Overground stations are also an option but not as warm as other options, plus there are too many grifters, tramps and weirdos around.

These are some of the options available for OAPs during the 6 months of bone chilling winter in the UK. If you have dementia, then please ask for help from someone when getting on the trains and buses to stay warm. The irony is that the very train drivers who have been unjustly awarded £80,000 salaries at the expense of OAPs thanks to the unions and Labour will be the ones ferrying you around day in day out as you fight to keep warm. As Labour condemns OAPs to a life of living hell, it’s a good thing that they are at least caring for the pampered and very rich train drivers as well as ASLEF Union staff supping at Claridges.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Labour is Killing Off the Economy as Business, Entrepreneurs and Foreign Investment Flee UK
Daily Squib
Alfiehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.