It Begins: US Socialists Already Going Stircrazy Over a Trump Presidency

It seems Trump derangement syndrome has started early for the American socialist media machine that feeds the country’s population their daily dose of insanity 24 hours, 7 days a week.

All the polls are pointing to a Republican landslide win, and this is why the brainwashers are working overtime to push their anti-orange man propaganda with haste.

It is truly a sad sight to witness such hysteria over just one single man — Trump. Look what they have done to this poor guy, dragged him through the mud with fake lawsuits, tried to impeach him with fake lies, and of course the icing on the cake, stole an entire election from the poor bastard. They might as well give him a fake wooden cross and force him at the end of whips to drag it through the streets of Manhattan towards Central Park, where he would be crucified.

The ironic part of all of this is that under the orange man’s tenure, the globe mostly had peace and the economy was doing very well. It was only after the Democrats shoehorned old creepy Joe into the White House when things turned sour. Putin was emboldened to invade Ukraine after watching Biden screw up the Afghan withdrawal.

The point is — the Democrats created the cult of Trump, and their actions give him the status of the ultimate martyr. Either the Democrats are really fucking dumb, or they actually want to create the cult of Trump because they can’t be bothered to win elections any more. Whatever it is, the hysteria that Democrats exude gives fuel to Trump and the millions of his followers.

Here is a drink to the Democrat socialist hysteria continuing ad infinitum, and Trump subsequently winning the next US election because of it.