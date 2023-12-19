17.7 C
London
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldBrit-Hating Biden Dumps Pact With Britain and Ruins Trade Deal
World

Brit-Hating Biden Dumps Pact With Britain and Ruins Trade Deal

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Brit-hating Joe Biden has dumped the way for an FTA with the UK and closed all doors for negotiations.

Daily Squib
By Hunter's crack pipe
buy squib book
china joe - beijing biden brit-hating biden
Beijing Biden hates Britain

Everyone knows that Slow Joe Biden gets his orders from Barack Obama, who hates the British just as much as Joe does. During the Brexit referendum in 2016, Barack Obama threatened the UK by saying we would be thrown to the back of the queue for a trade deal as long as he was in charge if there was a Brexit. This was part of the ‘Project Fear’ nonsense, and he was not wrong with his threats. Now that Barack Obama is enjoying a proxy third term in office, utilising his puppet Biden, he is certainly keeping his word in shooting down the hated UK.

The Democrat party under Joe Biden is terribly biased against Britain and is doing everything in its power to punish the UK, not only for Brexit, but for its stance in Irish affairs hundreds of years ago. In fact, Biden hates Britain so much he says that a little bit of vomit from his mush diet comes up every time the UK is even mentioned.

The zombie president has thus pooped in his nappy and dumped plans for a pact with Britain that could have paved the way for a full post-Brexit trade deal.

Taking orders from Obama, Brit-hating Biden has decided not to move forward with a “foundational” agreement prepared by the US Trade Representative’s Office, which would have included negotiations over 11 areas of trade and regulation, following opposition from his party in the Senate.

Senate Democrats argued that the agreement would not have provided sufficient protection for American workers.

How’s that ‘Bidenomics’ going? Average food prices in U.S. cities have risen 20% since Biden took office, and the cost of living for many Americans is rising every week despite claims that inflation is dropping.

Of course, Beijing Biden has no qualms about trade deals with communist China, but when it comes to America’s mother country he treats us like shit on a shoe. Please do not mention any alleged dodgy deals the Biden’s personally profited from CCP run Chinese companies…shhh.

Instead of bolstering America’s transatlantic partnership with the UK, Biden is treating Britain like the enemy, and causing deep rifts in diplomatic circles.

Under the Biden administration, isolationism is also rife, where US interests and insular economic policies are a key priority.

Britain will have to wait for now until someone is in the White House who does not blatantly detest the UK. Hopefully, a new international era of trade with the USA will one day emerge when this miserable hateful corrupt shister either drops off or someone with some sense and honour comes into office.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
It Begins: US Socialists Already Going Stircrazy Over a Trump Presidency
Daily Squib
Hunter's crack pipehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The perfect stocking filler this Christmas or something to scare your grandmother with. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »