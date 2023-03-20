The Martyrdom of the Persecuted Donald Trump

President Trump, for he is the true President of the United States, may soon be arrested by his constant persecutors. This nefarious action will create a martyr for the real American people. One can only postulate that sainthood will be the next natural step for Saint Trump of Mar-a-Lago.

Usurper in chief, Joe Biden is an abomination who is weaponising federal agencies like the FBI, and IRS to attack his opponents by corrupting these former non-partisan governmental units in partisan ways.

“We will arrest Trump because we’re hoping of keeping him in prison for the entirety of the year 2024. We are not doing it because we are afraid that he will win the U.S. Election in that year, no, we are not, for sure…ahem, where’s my ice cream?” Mr Biden said from the White House whilst counting his ill gotten gains.