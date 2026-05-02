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HomeWorldLabour Running Out of Things to F*ck Up in the Country
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Labour Running Out of Things to F*ck Up in the Country

SCUNTHORPE - England - Labour have run out of things to ruin in the country after a disastrous tenure in government.

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By Omnia delenda sunt
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at the polls local elections general election voting

They’ve completely fucked up the economy, completely fucked up all businesses, fucked up all the schools, fucked up the energy sector, fucked up the army, navy and air force, fucked up all the trade deals, fucked up the special relationship with America, fucked up illegal and legal immigration, fucked up pensions, taxes, farmers, landlords, private schools, hospitals, etc., etc., and now Labour are about to get fucked up in the local elections…spread wide for the biggest fucking any political party has ever experienced in all of political history…reamed, fucked so hard they’ll be walking funny for the next decade or two.

 

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