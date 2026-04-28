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HomeSci/TechThe Redefining of Competitive Advantage through Technology Convergence
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The Redefining of Competitive Advantage through Technology Convergence

GENEVA - Switzerland - A World Economic Forum report finds competitive advantage is shifting from owning key technologies to combining them across data, people and ecosystems through technology convergence.

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A new report from the World Economic Forum finds that competitive advantage is increasingly determined not by ownership of individual technologies but by the ability to combine them effectively across data, people and operational systems through technology convergence.

Developed in collaboration with Capgemini, the study shows that the main challenge in scaling innovation now lies in integrating artificial intelligence and digital tools with real-world processes, rather than achieving isolated technological breakthroughs.

Published in Geneva on 28 April 2026, Technology Convergence: The New Logic for Competitive Advantage draws on research across twelve industries. It identifies recurring patterns, including the blending of established and emerging technologies and the erosion of traditional industry boundaries, as key factors determining whether convergence succeeds at scale.

The report argues that as technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced materials and next-generation energy systems mature simultaneously, those organisations and countries that can deploy them in integrated systems are already gaining an advantage. Value is increasingly created through coordinated application rather than standalone innovation.

cathy li wef aiAccording to Cathy Li, Head of the Centre for AI Excellence at the World Economic Forum, the decisive factor is no longer access to the most advanced tools but the ability to apply them across systems at scale. As these technologies expand, the principal constraint has shifted to how effectively organisations connect digital capabilities with physical operations, a trend evident across sectors ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and energy.

 

Examples cited include the United Kingdom, where advanced surgical robotics are enhancing clinical capacity while maintaining continuity across care teams, and China, where automated laboratories are integrating robotics, artificial intelligence and data platforms to accelerate research and coordinate workflows.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive of Capgemini, notes that technology convergence has become a central leadership priority with direct operational implications. Sustained performance increasingly depends on the ability to integrate technologies, teams and partners into cohesive systems that deliver value at scale.

Jeremy Jurgens, managing director at the World Economic Forum, adds that the shift also has implications for national economic strategy. Countries that align talent, infrastructure, data and policy will be better placed to benefit from converging technologies in a rapidly changing global environment.

The report forms part of the Forum’s Technology Convergence Initiative, launched in 2024, and builds on earlier research published in 2025. It draws on two years of cross-industry analysis, including expert interviews, workshops and case studies across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, energy and life sciences, as well as emerging fields including brain-computer interfaces.

The study applies the Forum’s 3C framework, covering combination, convergence and compounding, alongside a Technology Maturity Index to assess how innovations progress from experimentation to real-world impact.

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