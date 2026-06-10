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EU Engineers of Mass Third World Immigration Observe the Riots

BELFAST - Northern Ireland - Did the EU engineers who forced the attempted integration and mass unfettered immigration from the third world factor in some of the consequences of their actions?

Daily Squib
By Rhy Ottes
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belfast migrant riots eu engineers

Imagine dumping thousands of third-world migrants into Irish zones where they can’t even tolerate different sectors of Christianity, let alone completely different cultures or public beheadings. Ironically, the current state of third-world influx has united the Protestant and Catholic communities, so well done, EU engineers, on that front; now they’re all rioting together. The utopian Schengen borders only work in an ideal situation where the outer borders of the EU are not porous or military-age men from the third world are not constantly trying to infiltrate Europe. The elite EU political class who have created this mess do not have to live next to third-world people or be forcibly introduced to their culture. They instead think that ordinary members of the indigenous populations should endure this multi-front battle, but it’s not working, is it?

The result? Chaos and disorder…but maybe that is what they planned in the first place…

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