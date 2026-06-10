EU Engineers of Mass Third World Immigration Observe the Riots

Imagine dumping thousands of third-world migrants into Irish zones where they can’t even tolerate different sectors of Christianity, let alone completely different cultures or public beheadings. Ironically, the current state of third-world influx has united the Protestant and Catholic communities, so well done, EU engineers, on that front; now they’re all rioting together. The utopian Schengen borders only work in an ideal situation where the outer borders of the EU are not porous or military-age men from the third world are not constantly trying to infiltrate Europe. The elite EU political class who have created this mess do not have to live next to third-world people or be forcibly introduced to their culture. They instead think that ordinary members of the indigenous populations should endure this multi-front battle, but it’s not working, is it?

The result? Chaos and disorder…but maybe that is what they planned in the first place…

BREAKING: Protesters in Belfast are going house to house looking for migrants and evicting them. pic.twitter.com/2Dchx5sWHq — World Source News (@Worldsource24) June 9, 2026

🇮🇪🇬🇧 | 🔴 ATENCIÓN: Corren rumores (repetimos, rumores) de que grupos irlandeses paramilitares podrían salir esta madrugada a Belfast en protesta por el intento de decapitación de un nativo por parte de un somalí. Lo cierto es que civiles encapuchados están controlando accesos en… pic.twitter.com/VZ60v6GZAU — 𝐄𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@ElImperialEsp) June 9, 2026

An attempted beheading in Belfast yesterday just lit the fuse across Britain. Protests are now happening in over 70 UK cities. 70 cities, simultaneously. That scale of coordinated public response doesn’t happen by accident. The Belfast attack tapped into something that’s been… pic.twitter.com/d6BfkIlIsI — Sassy Latina (@Virgini58967394) June 10, 2026

Belfast riots : Immigrant family rescued by Police after rioters set their house and car on fire while the family was still inside. This is an attempted murder. Those poor kids will live that trauma.#Belfast #Irish #Ireland #NorthernIreland #UK #Starmer… — Munkey (@jahmunkeyvibes) June 10, 2026

🇬🇧 Protesters in Belfast have now broken into HMOs housing asylum seekers and set them on fire. This after a Sudanese migrant allegedly tried to behead a local man, followed by buses and vehicles already torched. Native communities have hit a breaking point. When the state… https://t.co/cAfqOF6DnV pic.twitter.com/r57i5tAvZB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 9, 2026