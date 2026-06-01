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What Happens if the French Lose a Football Championship?

PARIS - France - The French win a football championship and riot. If they lose, what do they do then?

Daily Squib
By Ab intra interitus
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psg paris riots football championship

Paris is a toilet these days; we all know that, but what happened after Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League validated the open sewer theory that it was once a great city but is now a violent third-world shithole that riots even when they win a fucking football match. Où est la belle epoque? An analysis of those who rioted and practically burnt the city down would reveal that there were not many real French people involved. The riots were simply an excuse to riot by the third-world migratory force and those of 1st/2nd/3rd/4th generation. Yes, there are certainly similarities to London, except the migrants are put up in 5-star hotels at great expense and moved around the country, whereas in Paris, the French authorities would never dream of such things.

The French hide away the things they do not wish to see or know in the banlieue but everything seeps into the general streets of any neighbourhood, train station or underpass. There is naturally a huge division in France right now and vast amounts of discontent amongst the alienated foreign youth. Daily thousands feed into the country from other Schengen zones and ports of entry like Greece, Spain and Albania. In the EU, there are no discernible borders which allow those from the third world free travel to whichever country they think will have the best benefits. Naturally, the cream of the crop is the UK, but this requires a rubber dinghy and the French Navy to escort the small boats to UK waters, where the British coastguard take over the towing duties. The Labour government naturally has done nothing about the small boat swarms, and as the numbers increase at an exponential level, Labour sits back and continues to do absolutely nothing.

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