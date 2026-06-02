Another Grotesque Tragedy in Labour’s Stab Britain

It’s another tragedy in Labour’s Stab Britain that will get minimal comments by Labour politicians because it does not align with woke programming theory. A young man stabbed four times by a Sikh was casually ignored by the police when he told them he had been stabbed four times. He was then pushed into the ground and handcuffed, where he died. Labour’s woke two-tier police programming is certainly very effective in its technique of indoctrination. There is little or no comment about this boy’s tragic death because the colour of his skin was wrong; it was white. The woke ideology is based on race and gender primarily and is in fact supremely racist because it utilises Soviet techniques of hypersensitive political correctness that forcibly delineates every situation in life according to race, gender and sexuality in a highly divisive and aggressive manner. Wokism is also the primary weapon far-left communist groups use to create a chaotic atmosphere of fear, hatred and ultimately internal conflict and civil war.

The Soviet technique of constant repetition of woke programming mantras and ideology is also a factor that the communists utilise to indoctrinate the masses. Repetition through ESG ratings-obsessed DEI woke advertising media, as well as political messages and news media on a constant basis, along with the woke education system forced upon children from kindergarten to university, forms the basis of a process of transitioning the UK from an authoritarian socialist Big State into a fully communist Big State. Through constant repetition of Soviet woke ideology, the masses are normalised in their thought processes to unconditionally accept the woke programming, as the aim is to indoctrinate and align with woke Soviet ideology. If Labour are not ousted from government, there will be a push for full communism sooner or later.

This young boy died for nothing. He was ignored by a woke-indoctrinated police force aligned with far-left two-tier policies. He was ignored by Labour MPs, as much as his pleas for help to the police officers were ignored as his lungs filled with his own blood and his internal organs shut down. Nothing will happen, no one will complain, and there will be minimal media coverage of his death. There will be no George Floyd deification or knee-bending for Henry Nowak, who will be forgotten by next week… just another statistic in Labour’s Stab Britain, an insidious communist soup of racist, Soviet, woke, two-tier self-hatred.

In his final moments, Henry Nowak told police officers nine times “I can’t breathe” and four times that he had been stabbed. In response police officer dragged him across the gravel, handcuffed and read him his rights. It was the last thing Henry heard before he died. pic.twitter.com/nIPoPEgOWa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 1, 2026