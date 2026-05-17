EXPERTS: Illegal Boat Crossings to Bring Ebola to Britain Thanks to Labour

Thanks to the Labour government’s intransigence and apathy towards stopping the mass influx of illegal boat crossings into the UK across the English Channel from France, the deadly Ebola virus has probably already been imported into the UK. Since Labour came into power, illegal boat crossings have increased to exponential levels never before seen.

The Ebola outbreak that is sweeping through Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the highest level of global health alert permitted by international law.

When Keir Starmer took office in 2024, Labour pledged to “smash” the people-smuggling organisations that profit from unauthorised Channel crossings.

Over 72,000 people have used this method to enter the UK since then.

Under the woke socialist Conservative government, over 200,000 illegals crossed the Channel since 2018.

Health officials are warning that cross-border transmission, population displacement, and ongoing conflict in eastern Congo are increasing the risk of further spread due to the sharp increase in cases associated with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a deadly, often fatal illness that damages blood vessels and organs, causing massive inflammation, immune system failure, and widespread haemorrhaging. The virus induces a “cytokine storm”, prompting the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues. Fatality rates range from 25% to 90%, usually resulting from shock and organ failure.

Ebola is transmitted to humans through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected people or animals (specifically fruit bats, monkeys, and forest antelope). It spreads between humans via contact with contaminated surfaces, bedding, or fluids (blood, vomit, faeces, or semen) from a symptomatic or deceased person.

Britain’s porous open borders are a prime target for the spread of the Ebola virus, and it is not a question of “if” but “when” the deadly killer virus spreads into the British Isles.