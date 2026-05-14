Chaos in PRSB As Commissars Revolt Against Comrade Starmer

“They’re fighting like rats in a sack!” a deranged GB News presenter bleated on a constant loop. Indeed, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain (PRSB) is in a chaotic mess, much like the British weather in May.

Comrade Starmer is in his bunker somewhere and is hunkering down for the Labour Party charade that is to come.

Commissar Streeting is going to go for Starmer, and with an amazing feat of timing, the HMRC has suspiciously and suddenly absolved Commissar Rayner of any accusations of trying to cheat the tax system.

Commissar Burnham is gaining a seat so he can enter the fray.

As for the Net Zero lunatic Red Ed Miliband, he is also now biding his time — not for leadership — but for the position of Soviet Chancellor. God help us all. If you thought things were bad enough now, wait until the next load of commies gain power.

What happens to Commissar Reeves after this fucking mess plays itself out?

Who cares? One can only hope she slips and falls into a boiling vat of Net Zero Juice or jumps off a fucking cliff.