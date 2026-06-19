17.7 C
London
Friday, June 19, 2026
secret satire society
HomeEntertainment100 Free Brazilian Bungee Jump Holidays Giveaway!
Entertainment

100 Free Brazilian Bungee Jump Holidays Giveaway!

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib is giving away 100 free Brazilian bungee jumps.

Daily Squib
By Daily Squib
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
BUNGEE JUMP ]

Folks, you can’t say that the Daily Squib doesn’t look after you. We are giving away 100 Brazilian bungee jump holidays for our readers.

If you love dropping into a ravine from 200 feet without a rope, thrown over by three or four idiots, you’re in luck. On this free holiday you can have as many bungee jumps as you want, that is, after the initial jump without a rope. After that, your carcass will be lifted up and thrown over as much as twenty times without a rope.

Situated in the jungle near Sao Paolo, get ready for an experience you will immediately forget.

To enter this competition and get your free tickets, answer the question:

If you are thrown off a bridge by three drunk Brazilian men, what piece of crucial equipment do you need?

1. A hairdryer
2. A copy of Playboy magazine from August 1976
3. An anvil
4. A rope

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
  • Reader support keeps the caffeine flowing.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Meanwhile in Moscow FAFO
    Daily Squib
    Daily Squibhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment -journalism satire

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

    KAjwhriuw024hvjbed2SORH