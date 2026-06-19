100 Free Brazilian Bungee Jump Holidays Giveaway!

Folks, you can’t say that the Daily Squib doesn’t look after you. We are giving away 100 Brazilian bungee jump holidays for our readers.

If you love dropping into a ravine from 200 feet without a rope, thrown over by three or four idiots, you’re in luck. On this free holiday you can have as many bungee jumps as you want, that is, after the initial jump without a rope. After that, your carcass will be lifted up and thrown over as much as twenty times without a rope.

Situated in the jungle near Sao Paolo, get ready for an experience you will immediately forget.

To enter this competition and get your free tickets, answer the question:

If you are thrown off a bridge by three drunk Brazilian men, what piece of crucial equipment do you need?

1. A hairdryer

2. A copy of Playboy magazine from August 1976

3. An anvil

4. A rope