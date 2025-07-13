17.7 C
World

EXCLUSIVE : Daily Squib Holiday Giveaway! 1,000 Air India Tickets

LONDON - England - We are giving away 1,000 free Air India tickets for our exclusive Daily Squib holiday giveaway.

Daily Squib
By Benjamin Chode
It’s the holiday season once again. Ever wanted to go to India? We’re giving away 1,000 Air India plane tickets, voted as one of the world’s best airlines by bots on the internet.

Contrary to belief, India Airlines is a very safe airline to fly on, with some very capable staff and well-trained pilots who know that shutting off both the jet fuel pumps to the engines are not advised during take off.

The one-way ticket will not ensure you finish your journey in one piece, however you may enjoy a few minutes of flight before you reach your final destination.

Another bonus is that you will not be required to bring any luggage for the flight, so don’t bother packing anything.

To get your free Air India ticket to oblivion, ahem, to India, please send a self-addressed-envelope with your name, address and next of kin to P.O. Box 3492, Vindaloo Road, Hyderabad, India.

