Air India Bus Bursts into Flames at Delhi Airport – Passengers Blame Carry-On Curry for Spontaneous Combustion

NEW DELHI - India - An Air India bus spectacularly burst into flames at Delhi airport. Passengers are blaming a flaming hot curry taken on board.

Chaos erupted at Indira Gandhi International Airport yesterday when an Air India passenger transfer bus mysteriously burst into flames, prompting mass panic, several TikToks, and an immediate investigation by airport authorities have so far ruled out mechanical failure and are now looking suspiciously at someone’s home-made chicken vindaloo.

Witnesses described a scene of “utter spice-fuelled madness.”

One passenger told reporters, “It started with a faint sizzling sound, we thought someone had dropped a samosa. Then suddenly the air smelled like cumin, diesel, and fear.”

Airport security footage allegedly shows a passenger boarding with a suspiciously large canister, labelled “Daadee Jeeta’s Level 13 Curry. Handle with Prayer.”

Within minutes, the bus interior was engulfed in what one firefighter called “a culinary firestorm.”

Authorities have since urged travellers to declare all explosive spice levels at security checkpoints. “We’ve seen lithium batteries, perfume sprays, and now apparently coriander can do it too,” said one exasperated customs officer.

Air India issued a brief statement assuring the public that “no passengers were harmed, and the bus was swiftly evacuated.”

The airline added that it was reviewing its policies regarding carry-on curries exceeding 5,000 Scoville units.

Last year, a pasty ginger tourist from Scotland spontaneously combusted after eating a vindaloo in a restaurant in the airport. After ingesting the curry, observers said he started looking distressed, and then he started farting violent flames from his arsehole. By then it was too late, the man from Glasgow “literally exploded” into flames and was no more than a pile of ashes in seconds.

Airport officials remain on high alert, and passengers are being warned: next time you pack a lunch for the flight, make sure it’s mild, non-flammable, and preferably not from Daadee’s kitchen.

