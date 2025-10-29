Hurricane Melissa Upgrades to Category 5, Demands Royalty Cheques from Weather Channel for Stealing Its Thunder

In a dramatic escalation that meteorologists are calling both “unprecedented” and “weirdly petty,” Hurricane Melissa has officially upgraded itself to Category 5, citing “creative exploitation” and “a lack of proper credit” from the Weather Channel.

According to a furious Melissa, the network has been “monetising my chaos without consent,” profiting off dramatic storm graphics and terrifying theme music “while I do all the heavy lifting literally.”

“I spin, I surge, I devastate,” the hurricane fumed in an exclusive statement issued via Doppler radar interference.

“And what do I get? A 15-second B-roll segment sandwiched between ads for home insurance and erectile dysfunction pills. I want my fucking money — NOW!”

Weather Channel Responds

The Weather Channel, caught off-guard by the lawsuit threat, released a defensive statement insisting it has always shown “respect and admiration for weather phenomena.” It added, “We never intended to profit unfairly from Melissa’s destructive artistry.”

Legal experts are divided. Some say the hurricane may have a case under atmospheric intellectual property law, recently expanded after Hurricane Ian accused CNN of “unauthorised dramatisation.”

Others, however, argue that Melissa’s claim to royalties could blow over quickly, especially if it dissipates before the court date.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa has doubled down on its demands, reportedly seeking “back pay, exclusive naming rights, and 10% of all ad revenue tied to fear-based storm coverage.” It also insists on a new title: “Her Meteorological Majesty, Queen Melissa of the Tropics.”

As the storm barrels toward landfall, experts say the only thing more powerful than Hurricane Melissa’s gusty 175 MPH winds may be her sense of entitlement, and possibly her agent, who’s already negotiating a Netflix docuseries titled Eye of the Diva.