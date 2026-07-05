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FUEL CRISIS: Russian Brutes Turn On Each Other

ST PETERSBURG - Russia - The Russian brutes are all fighting each other at petrol stations as the ailing country's fuel supplies deteriorate.

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By Жестокий народ
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russian brutes fuel shortages

Thanks to great Ukrainian tactical planning and clinical strikes on key oil infrastructure in Russia, the Russian brutes are now turning on each other in the streets, cities and towns as they queue for hours and days for a drop of fuel.

Naturally in a society where violence and severe levels of aggression are the norm, there is a lot of fighting going on at petrol stations and amongst the snaking queues.

Russians are some of the most impolite, brutal people who do not say “thank you’ and do not say “please”; they just take what they want when they want it, and it does not mean a thing if something belongs to someone else – they take it anyway.

This is the true spirit of the Russian nation, a brutal society entrenched in mercilessly cruel and oppressive violence and antipathy.

Russia and Russians are a blight on the globe, and if they were all to disappear tomorrow, the world would indeed be a better place.

Anyway, amongst all the blyats and sukas flying around with the fists, soon there could be a few nukes flying around as well because the Russians, as mentioned before, are a brutal, merciless and vindictive type who really see no problem with mutual self-destruction.

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