Thanks to great Ukrainian tactical planning and clinical strikes on key oil infrastructure in Russia, the Russian brutes are now turning on each other in the streets, cities and towns as they queue for hours and days for a drop of fuel.

Tempers are boiling over at Russian gas stations throughout the country as drivers get caught on camera fighting over fuel. The chaotic scenes come as Vladimir Putin publicly acknowledged Russia is facing a shortage of fuel after months of Ukrainian drone strikes on the… pic.twitter.com/qCDaCAErNa — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 30, 2026

😁 Women gripped by fuel fever got into a fight while waiting in line at a gas station in Tomsk Russians are becoming more and more united with each passing day! pic.twitter.com/9dYOFewULJ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 3, 2026

Naturally in a society where violence and severe levels of aggression are the norm, there is a lot of fighting going on at petrol stations and amongst the snaking queues.

Russians are some of the most impolite, brutal people who do not say “thank you’ and do not say “please”; they just take what they want when they want it, and it does not mean a thing if something belongs to someone else – they take it anyway.

😁 Women gripped by fuel fever got into a fight while waiting in line at a gas station in Tomsk Russians are becoming more and more united with each passing day! pic.twitter.com/9dYOFewULJ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 3, 2026

This is the true spirit of the Russian nation, a brutal society entrenched in mercilessly cruel and oppressive violence and antipathy.

Russia and Russians are a blight on the globe, and if they were all to disappear tomorrow, the world would indeed be a better place.

🟦Người Nga đã có một màn tranh giành nảy lửa để giành chỗ xếp hàng tại trạm xăng 🟧Russians staged an epic fight for a place in line at a gas station pic.twitter.com/DJkzCtErr1 — WeSupportFreedom (@Support4Freedom) July 4, 2026

❗️In 🇷🇺Russian regions, quarrels and fights for fuel are starting at local gas stations pic.twitter.com/zQrVCsvmTn — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) July 4, 2026

Anyway, amongst all the blyats and sukas flying around with the fists, soon there could be a few nukes flying around as well because the Russians, as mentioned before, are a brutal, merciless and vindictive type who really see no problem with mutual self-destruction.