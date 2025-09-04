17.7 C
World

Angela Rayner: Rule Number 1 – Never Blame the Lawyers

HOVE - England - Angela Rayner blamed her lawyers in a tear soaked interview for tax dodging. Rule Number 1 - Never blame the lawyers.

Daily Squib
By Res ipsa loquitur
ai
never blame the lawyers

The Labour Party is revising a confidential manual for navigating the inevitable storms of public outrage due to the multiple sleazy scandals many of their MPs like Angela Rayner are involved in. Strictly not for circulation beyond the tea room.

Rule 1: Never Blame the Lawyers

They are not your alibi, they are your undertakers. Lawyers, like sharks, are born swimming. They file everything, they record everything, and when the press comes knocking, they will gleefully leak that they never, under any circumstances, told you it was fine to “forget” about stamp duty. Lawyers survive by sinking their clients, not saving them.

Rule 2: Choose Your Scapegoats Wisely

Dead uncles, anonymous interns, or an “administrative oversight” are perfect. Never pick professionals with titles, reputations, or the ability to phone the BBC. Remember: interns are disposable, accountants are not.

Rule 3: Complexity Is Your Best Friend

The British tax code is longer than War and Peace. At all times, insist that you were “confused by the complexity.” Emphasise that you are but a humble public servant, overwhelmed by the labyrinthine rules, despite earning £140,000 a year and owning three homes.

Rule 4: Master the Denial Cascade

Ignorance: “I was unaware.”

Confusion: “The forms were complicated.”

Blame the System: “Everyone agrees the rules are broken.”

Transparency Gambit: Announce an “independent inquiry” — ideally one chaired by your best mate.

Rule 5: Deploy the Family Shield

“My only goal was to provide for my children.” Say it twice. Say it while choking back tears. Mention the price of school shoes, violin lessons, or little Emily’s asthma medication. The public may despise you, but they’ll forgive your children.

Rule 6: Time Heals All Fraud

If caught, resign theatrically. Make it emotional, talk about “painful lessons learned,” and scurry off into the shadows. In 18 months, emerge reborn, ideally after the next reshuffle. The British electorate has the memory span of a goldfish.

Rule 7: Scandal Is a Merit Badge

In politics, being caught is proof you’ve finally made it. The backbench nobodies are never accused of tax dodging. Wear your disgrace like a knighthood. After all, if you were really finished, the lobby wouldn’t still be phoning you for quotes.

Final Note from the Party Whips’ Office:
If all else fails, blame it on Brexit.

