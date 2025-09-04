Angela Rayner to Contribute to Labour’s £50 Billion debt Tax Black Hole

After being found out for dodging a bit of tax here or there, the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, is now willing to plug the £50 billion tax black hole created by her colleague Rachel Reeves.

“I confess to have dodged paying the tax man £40,000. I am really, really sorry that I was caught. As penance for my crime, I vow to plug Labour’s £50 billion debt tax black hole with my piffling 40,000 quid. Eh, at least it’s a start, innit?” Rayner said from her luxury £800,000 Hove apartment with great views over the cold grey English sea.

The beleaguered Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, thanked her Labour colleague for her little contribution.

“Just think, if no one had said anything, Angela would have got away with it, and she would have never informed anyone. Now she’s going to plug my black hole with her wad of stolen money. Thanks, Angela!”

Looks like manoeuvres are over for Angie.