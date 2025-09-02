17.7 C
London
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldURGENT: Comrade Rayner Has Gone Missing
World

URGENT: Comrade Rayner Has Gone Missing

HOVE - England - Comrade Rayner has been deemed an enemy of the People's Republic of Soviet Britain. If anyone sees her, immediately tell your local Stasi officer or agent.

Daily Squib
By Agent 9483-1
ai
comrade rayner boat

EMERGENCY BROADCAST FROM THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN

According to sporadic reports, Comrade Rayner was last seen in the Hove area (Zone 3982). Witnesses recall seeing her dumping lots of bags stuffed with Soviet Pound notes into a rubber dinghy.

Comrades, if anyone sees Comrade Rayner, please inform the nearest Stasi officer or agent.

DISGRACE TO THE PRSB

Comrade Rayner has been deemed by the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain as a disgrace to our communist Big State.

She is deemed as a dangerous treacherous enemy of the people, who has been corrupted by aspiration, capitalistic tendencies and a desire to increase her wealth. Caught red-handed purchasing a high value property, Comrade Rayner also sought to deprive the People’s Tax Ministry of revenue totalling 40,000 Soviet Pounds.

This is unacceptable, and she will be brought to justice when she is eventually caught.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Contrary to Belief – Trump is Not Dead
Daily Squib
Agent 9483-1https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.