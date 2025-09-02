URGENT: Comrade Rayner Has Gone Missing

EMERGENCY BROADCAST FROM THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN

According to sporadic reports, Comrade Rayner was last seen in the Hove area (Zone 3982). Witnesses recall seeing her dumping lots of bags stuffed with Soviet Pound notes into a rubber dinghy.

Comrades, if anyone sees Comrade Rayner, please inform the nearest Stasi officer or agent.

DISGRACE TO THE PRSB

Comrade Rayner has been deemed by the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain as a disgrace to our communist Big State.

She is deemed as a dangerous treacherous enemy of the people, who has been corrupted by aspiration, capitalistic tendencies and a desire to increase her wealth. Caught red-handed purchasing a high value property, Comrade Rayner also sought to deprive the People’s Tax Ministry of revenue totalling 40,000 Soviet Pounds.

This is unacceptable, and she will be brought to justice when she is eventually caught.