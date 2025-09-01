17.7 C
HIGH-T 101 – Book Review

LONDON - England - It's all fun and games until someone spills your soy latte. Check out HIGH-T 101, a great comedic take on modern masculinity.

High-t 101

Ever think about your masculinity and whether you’re really up to it? Well, HIGH-T 101 is a book that will correct your testosterone levels in a jiffy. Written by three Aussie lads, Adam, Carl and Tom, plus beautifully illustrated by Artist Lang Tambun (www.langtambun.com) this book will bring you lots of laughs.

This wonderfully crafted book is filled with things like Usain burgers, professional sprainers, wankathons, hyper brainflation and our favourite in the Squib office — gluten preachers.

Imagine some sap called Darren who spends three hours a day at the gym, sculpting his body into a tribute to Greek statuary. He grunts through deadlifts like a wounded ox. Yet when his girlfriend asks him to kill a spider in the bathroom, he refuses, insisting that “all life has intrinsic value” and suggesting they catch it in a Tupperware box instead. She ends up doing it. Darren posts a shirtless mirror selfie later with the caption: “Protecting my queen at all costs.”

You get the picture about what the authors are talking about.

Get your copy here: https://www.high-t-101.com/

